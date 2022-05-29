GCW Downward Spiral Results: Johnny Game Changer vs. Joey Janela, More

GCW Downward Spiral took place on Saturday night featuring Johnny Game Changer taking on Joey Janela and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Early Morning Guy Steele def. Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, Matt Vandagriff, The Rotation, and Titus Alexander

* Allie Katch, Billie Starkz & Sandra Moone def. The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)

* Mike Bailey def. Chris Bey

* Matt Cardona def. Blake Christian

* Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. ASF & Gringo Loco

* Effy def. Kevin Blackwood

* Dark Sheik def. Jai Vidal

* Johnny Game Changer (w/ Dad) def. Joey Janela

* Cole Radrick & Rina Yamashita def. Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch