wrestling / News
GCW Downward Spiral Results: Johnny Game Changer vs. Joey Janela, More
GCW Downward Spiral took place on Saturday night featuring Johnny Game Changer taking on Joey Janela and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Early Morning Guy Steele def. Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, Matt Vandagriff, The Rotation, and Titus Alexander
* Allie Katch, Billie Starkz & Sandra Moone def. The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)
* Mike Bailey def. Chris Bey
* Matt Cardona def. Blake Christian
* Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. ASF & Gringo Loco
* Effy def. Kevin Blackwood
* Dark Sheik def. Jai Vidal
* Johnny Game Changer (w/ Dad) def. Joey Janela
* Cole Radrick & Rina Yamashita def. Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch
.@mattvanda209 with a picture-perfect phoenix splash!#GCWSpiral @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/2radpxdq7l pic.twitter.com/41r11Bthn9
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 29, 2022
#GCWSpiral first ever show…..loving it….#LFG @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/W7MUTpl5IM
— William Pena (@Willie709) May 29, 2022
Never let them know your next move. @blkwdxvx #GCWSpiral @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/2radpxdq7l pic.twitter.com/Vcj3duD51N
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 29, 2022
.@JANELABABY has had enough of @DadFeels.#GCWSpiral @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/2radpxdq7l pic.twitter.com/4fEtYAGdbs
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 29, 2022
Rina is one sick fuck! #GCWSpiral pic.twitter.com/zrRh1gxiQg
— RyanGamingTD (@RyanGamingTD) May 29, 2022
.@ColeRadrick with a double springboard stunner!#GCWSpiral @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/2radpxv0YT pic.twitter.com/jkkacIDsfz
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 29, 2022
