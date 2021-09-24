wrestling / News
GCW Emo Fight Results: Jimmy Jacobs Battles In the Main Event, More
GCW Emo Fight took place on Thursday night, featuring Jimmy Jacobs battling Atticus Cogar in the main event and more. The show took place in Queens and aired on FITE TV; you can see the results below per Fightful:
* Dante Leon defeated Steve Sanders, Colby Corino, Matt Vandagriff, Lucky 13 and Chris Carter
* Allie Way (Allie Katch) defeated Gabby Ortiz
* Everett Connors defeated Dyln McKay
* Effy defeated Jimmy Lloyd
* Treehouse Lee defeated AJ Gray, Tony Deppen, Cole Radrick, Yoya and Jordan Oliver
* Jimmy Jacobs defeated Atticus Cogar
Nick Gage yelling at the crowd to sing Welcome to the Black Parade louder #GCWEmo pic.twitter.com/jtp4K9qhnE
— Jake Drury (@SocksUnterShoes) September 24, 2021
What's this, a double barrel roll? #GCWEmo pic.twitter.com/kUymjvcRaK
— pro wrestling gifs (@prowresgifs) September 24, 2021
Emo Fight rules
Wicca Phase 🔥#GCWEmo pic.twitter.com/3fbrQwSKH2
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) September 24, 2021
.@Tony_Deppen gives us an accidental Blink-182 reference with that graphic placement. #GCWEMO pic.twitter.com/3FxLy8v6wt
— Derek Dalton (@TheBionicKraken) September 24, 2021
