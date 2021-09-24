GCW Emo Fight Results: Jimmy Jacobs Battles In the Main Event, More

GCW Emo Fight took place on Thursday night, featuring Jimmy Jacobs battling Atticus Cogar in the main event and more. The show took place in Queens and aired on FITE TV; you can see the results below per Fightful:

* Dante Leon defeated Steve Sanders, Colby Corino, Matt Vandagriff, Lucky 13 and Chris Carter

* Allie Way (Allie Katch) defeated Gabby Ortiz

* Everett Connors defeated Dyln McKay

* Effy defeated Jimmy Lloyd

* Treehouse Lee defeated AJ Gray, Tony Deppen, Cole Radrick, Yoya and Jordan Oliver

* Jimmy Jacobs defeated Atticus Cogar