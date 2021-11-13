wrestling / News
GCW Evil Deeds Results: Alex Shelley Battles Matt Cardona, More
GCW held its Evil Deeds show on Friday night, featuring Matt Cardona battling Alex Shelley and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* The Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice & Effy) defeated Alex Zayne & Tony Deppen
* Gringo Loco defeated ASF
* 44.OH! (Atticus Cogar & Eddy Only) (w/Eric Ryan & Gregory Iron) defeated Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver
* Allie Katch defeated Chelsea Green
Bussy Biledriver #GCWEVIL @GCWrestling_@FiteTV@AllieKATCH pic.twitter.com/SUzvNU9gGo
— Creamy (@CreamOvTheeCrop) November 13, 2021
* Scramble Match: Leon Ruff defeated Chase Burnett, “Spyder” Nate Webb, Brayden Lee, Cole Radrick and Yoya
I have so many dream bookings for Leon Ruff now this kid is amazing #GCWEVIL @GCWrestling_@FiteTV@LEONRUFF_ pic.twitter.com/W4hGi37rxY
— Creamy (@CreamOvTheeCrop) November 13, 2021
* Alex Shelley defeated Matt Cardona
The @GCWrestling_ fans are loving @TheMattCardona look at them saying he’s number 1 they love him #GCWEvil pic.twitter.com/a1uoaz6BGk
— Pince (@JamiePennycuic2) November 13, 2021
* Light Tube Deathmatch: Rina Yamashita defeated Charli Evans
* Light Tube Deathmatch: Alex Colon & Masashi Takeda defeated Jimmy Lloyd & G-Raver
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE Releasing Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, Both Asked For It After Main Event Match
- Note On What WWE Told A Top Star About COVID-19 Vaccination
- Eric Bischoff On the CM Punk and Eddie Kingston Segment On AEW Rampage, Why He Was Huge Fan Of Kingston’s Promo
- Tony Khan On If He’s Spoken With Bray Wyatt, Potential Interest in ROH Library