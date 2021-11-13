wrestling / News

GCW Evil Deeds Results: Alex Shelley Battles Matt Cardona, More

November 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Evil Deeds

GCW held its Evil Deeds show on Friday night, featuring Matt Cardona battling Alex Shelley and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* The Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice & Effy) defeated Alex Zayne & Tony Deppen

* Gringo Loco defeated ASF

* 44.OH! (Atticus Cogar & Eddy Only) (w/Eric Ryan & Gregory Iron) defeated Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver

* Allie Katch defeated Chelsea Green

* Scramble Match: Leon Ruff defeated Chase Burnett, “Spyder” Nate Webb, Brayden Lee, Cole Radrick and Yoya

* Alex Shelley defeated Matt Cardona

* Light Tube Deathmatch: Rina Yamashita defeated Charli Evans

* Light Tube Deathmatch: Alex Colon & Masashi Takeda defeated Jimmy Lloyd & G-Raver

