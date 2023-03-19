GCW Eye For An Eye Full Results 03.17.2023: Masha Slamovich, Nick Gage Headline For GCW World Championship, More

The GCW Eye For An Eye show was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling on March 17 in New York, NY. You can see the complete results (via PWPonderings) as well as a few highlights below.

* Scramble Match: Cole Radrick defeated Steve Scott, Alec Price, Jimmy Lloyd, Starboy Charlie and Yoya

* Blake Christian defeated Jack Cartwheel

* Tony Deppen defeated Willie Mack

* Matt Cardona defeated Homicide

* Rina Yamashita & Sawyer Wreck defeated Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)

* BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) defeated SGC (Mance Warner & Manders), Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black), and Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers & Dyln McKay)

* Gringo Loco defeated Bandido

* Joey Janela defeated Grim Reefer

* Time Splitters (KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley) defeated Mike Bailey & Jordan Oliver

* GCW World Championship Title Match: Masha Slamovich defeated Nick Gage

Good thing I saw the chiropractor today #gcweye https://t.co/xwajWQZ5g6 — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 18, 2023