wrestling / News

GCW Feel No Ways Results: Richard Holliday Beats Hammerstone

February 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Feel No Ways Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held its event GCW Feel No Ways last night at the Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona, which aired on Triller. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Masha Slamovich def. Starboy Charlie
* Man Like DeReiss & Chris Bey def. Sam Stackhouse & Fuego Del Sol
* Mance Warner vs. Bodhi Young Prodigy went to a no contest
* Deathmatch Royalty (Matt Cardona, Steph De Lander & Broski Jimmy Lloyd) def. SGC*NT (1 Called Manders, Allie Katch & Dark Sheik). Mance Warner then turned on Manders.
* Microman def. Mini Abismo Negro
* Cole Radrick def. Kerry Morton
* Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Rina Yamashita def. Los Desperados (Arez, Latigo & Gringo Loco)
* Brittnie Brooks def. Jamie Senegal
* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) def. Jack Cartwheel
* Richard Holliday def. Hammerstone

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW Feel No Ways, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading