GCW Feel No Ways Results: Richard Holliday Beats Hammerstone
Game Changer Wrestling held its event GCW Feel No Ways last night at the Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona, which aired on Triller. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Masha Slamovich def. Starboy Charlie
* Man Like DeReiss & Chris Bey def. Sam Stackhouse & Fuego Del Sol
* Mance Warner vs. Bodhi Young Prodigy went to a no contest
* Deathmatch Royalty (Matt Cardona, Steph De Lander & Broski Jimmy Lloyd) def. SGC*NT (1 Called Manders, Allie Katch & Dark Sheik). Mance Warner then turned on Manders.
* Microman def. Mini Abismo Negro
* Cole Radrick def. Kerry Morton
* Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Rina Yamashita def. Los Desperados (Arez, Latigo & Gringo Loco)
* Brittnie Brooks def. Jamie Senegal
* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) def. Jack Cartwheel
* Richard Holliday def. Hammerstone
Absolutely not. I’m really pissed now😑#GCWWays pic.twitter.com/AT3hsHO9Jc
— Antwan Smith (@twannyboy14) February 5, 2024
Microman fucked that dude up.#GCWWays pic.twitter.com/bmhU7BZSv8
— Sergio (@thenunclub) February 5, 2024
Masha & Starboy are tearing it down !#GCWWays pic.twitter.com/TvRcqb7U3O
— Dommy Feds (@Dommyfeds33) February 5, 2024
he did it… again. #GCWWays https://t.co/HDFOmO4Ey3 pic.twitter.com/kyXI9uEkyR
— max (@maxsteaparty) February 5, 2024
Gotta love that Lucha Rina@wryyyyna66 #GCWWays pic.twitter.com/0K8rXzbBbx
— Sergio (@thenunclub) February 5, 2024
