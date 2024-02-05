GCW Feel No Ways Results: Richard Holliday Beats Hammerstone

Game Changer Wrestling held its event GCW Feel No Ways last night at the Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona, which aired on Triller. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Masha Slamovich def. Starboy Charlie

* Man Like DeReiss & Chris Bey def. Sam Stackhouse & Fuego Del Sol

* Mance Warner vs. Bodhi Young Prodigy went to a no contest

* Deathmatch Royalty (Matt Cardona, Steph De Lander & Broski Jimmy Lloyd) def. SGC*NT (1 Called Manders, Allie Katch & Dark Sheik). Mance Warner then turned on Manders.

* Microman def. Mini Abismo Negro

* Cole Radrick def. Kerry Morton

* Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Rina Yamashita def. Los Desperados (Arez, Latigo & Gringo Loco)

* Brittnie Brooks def. Jamie Senegal

* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) def. Jack Cartwheel

* Richard Holliday def. Hammerstone