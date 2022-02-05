GCW Fight Club 2: Houston Results 2.04.22: Atticus Cogar Wins Steel Cage Deathmatch

– GCW and Loko Wrestling put on Fight Club 2: Houston last night at the Houston Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. The event streamed live on FITE TV. Ahead of the show, GCW announced that the card was forced to undergo changes due to flight delays, being re-routed or canceled. As a result, some talents were unable to appear on last night’s show, so the card had to be changed as a result.

Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Jordan Oliver beat Chris Carter and Grim Reefer and Low Rider.

* Allie Katch beat Mysterious Q.

* Ninja Mack beat Nick Wayne.

* Loko Championship: Sam Stackhouse beat Dante Leon (c) to capture the title.

* Atticus Cogar beat Gino Medina.

* EFFY beat Bryan Keith.

* Blake Christian def. ASF and Gringo Loco and Mascara Dorada

* Steel Cage Deathmatch: Atticus Cogar beat Chris Carter and Jimmy Lloyd and Sadika.