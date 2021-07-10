GCW Fight Club Houston Results 7.09.21: Nick Gage Retains Title Over Sadika

– GCW was back in action last night for Fight Club Houston. The card was held at the Premier Sports Arena in Houston, Texas. It was aired on FITE TV. Here are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Joey Janela beat Dante Leon.

* Matthew Justice beat Mysterious Q.

* Low Rider beat Gringo Loco, Golden Dragon, Arez, Aramis and ASF.

* AJ Gray defeated Bryan Keith.

* Jimmy Lloyd was victorious over Chris Carter.

* Sam Stackhouse beat Aron Sykes and Facade (w/ Dani Mo).

* Ninja Mack beat Jack Cartwheel.

* Effy got the win over Gino Medina.

* GCW World Championship: Nick Gage (c) defeated Sadika.