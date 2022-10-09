wrestling / News
GCW Fight Club Night One Results 10.08.2022: Title Vs. Career Match, Scramble Match, & More
The first night of Game Changer Wrestling’s Fight Club event was held on October 8 in Atlantic City, NJ. You can find the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and also a few highlights below.
*Scramble Match: Lio Rush def. Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, B-Boy, Blake Christian and Gringo Loco
*Shun Skywalker def. Nick Wayne
*Sawyer Wreck def. Allie Katch
*Tony Deppen def. YAMATO
*Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) def. Cole Radrick & Joey Janela
*Jonathan Gresham def. Jordan Oliver
*Deathmatch: Rina Yamashita & Drew Parker def. Matt Tremont & Alex Colon
*EFFY def. Shota
*GCW World Championship vs. Career Deathmatch: Nick Gage def. Jon Moxley
