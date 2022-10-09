GCW Fight Club Night One Results 10.08.2022: Title Vs. Career Match, Scramble Match, & More

The first night of Game Changer Wrestling’s Fight Club event was held on October 8 in Atlantic City, NJ. You can find the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and also a few highlights below.

*Scramble Match: Lio Rush def. Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, B-Boy, Blake Christian and Gringo Loco

*Shun Skywalker def. Nick Wayne

*Sawyer Wreck def. Allie Katch

*Tony Deppen def. YAMATO

*Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) def. Cole Radrick & Joey Janela

*Jonathan Gresham def. Jordan Oliver

*Deathmatch: Rina Yamashita & Drew Parker def. Matt Tremont & Alex Colon

*EFFY def. Shota

*GCW World Championship vs. Career Deathmatch: Nick Gage def. Jon Moxley