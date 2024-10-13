GCW Fight Club Night Two Results 10.13.24: Masha Slamovich Defends JCW Title, More

GCW held night two of its Fight Club event on Sunday, with Masha Slamovich in action and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Allie Katch explained her turn on Effy, asking where everyone was when she stopped being booked. She said she’s taking what she deserves now.

* Alec Price def. Austin Luke, Broski Jimmy, Jodi Aura, and Marcus Mathers

* Richard Holliday def. Mr. Danger

* Cole Radrick def. Matt Cardona

* Rina Yamashita def. Blake Christian

* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich fought Griffin McCoy to a no contest when Kerry Morton interfered.

* Griffin McCoy & Kerry Morton fought Masha Slamovich to a no contest when Megan Bayne aided Slamovich.

* Masha Slamovich & Megan Bayne def. Griffin McCoy & Kerry Morton

* Joey Janela cut a promo saying he was tired of GCW being sports entertainment and vowed to return the feeling that it had when Markus Crane and Nick Gage helped build it.

* Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Lou Nixon

* Death Match: Ciclope def. Matt Tremont

