GCW Fight Club Night Two Results 10.13.24: Masha Slamovich Defends JCW Title, More
GCW held night two of its Fight Club event on Sunday, with Masha Slamovich in action and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Allie Katch explained her turn on Effy, asking where everyone was when she stopped being booked. She said she’s taking what she deserves now.
* Alec Price def. Austin Luke, Broski Jimmy, Jodi Aura, and Marcus Mathers
* Richard Holliday def. Mr. Danger
* Cole Radrick def. Matt Cardona
* Rina Yamashita def. Blake Christian
* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich fought Griffin McCoy to a no contest when Kerry Morton interfered.
* Griffin McCoy & Kerry Morton fought Masha Slamovich to a no contest when Megan Bayne aided Slamovich.
* Masha Slamovich & Megan Bayne def. Griffin McCoy & Kerry Morton
* Joey Janela cut a promo saying he was tired of GCW being sports entertainment and vowed to return the feeling that it had when Markus Crane and Nick Gage helped build it.
* Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Lou Nixon
* Death Match: Ciclope def. Matt Tremont
@AllieKATCH adressed the audience. She said before gcw she had nothing and then she found a family. Because of gcw she met Effy, she was tyere for effy and even fought for him in and out of tye locker room #GCWFight pic.twitter.com/FIDeQ6lfgd
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) October 13, 2024
#GCWFight@GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/2Zihm9PMlK
— Slîm Jîmmy (@GankBoy__) October 13, 2024
Joey Janela is tired of the sports entertainment era. 2025 the restoration of GCW begins! #GCWFight pic.twitter.com/KqYsY8dCTm
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) October 13, 2024
