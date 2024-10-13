wrestling / News

GCW Fight Club Night Two Results 10.13.24: Masha Slamovich Defends JCW Title, More

October 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Fight Club Night Two Image Credit: GCW

GCW held night two of its Fight Club event on Sunday, with Masha Slamovich in action and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Allie Katch explained her turn on Effy, asking where everyone was when she stopped being booked. She said she’s taking what she deserves now.

* Alec Price def. Austin Luke, Broski Jimmy, Jodi Aura, and Marcus Mathers

* Richard Holliday def. Mr. Danger

* Cole Radrick def. Matt Cardona

* Rina Yamashita def. Blake Christian

* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich fought Griffin McCoy to a no contest when Kerry Morton interfered.

* Griffin McCoy & Kerry Morton fought Masha Slamovich to a no contest when Megan Bayne aided Slamovich.

* Masha Slamovich & Megan Bayne def. Griffin McCoy & Kerry Morton

* Joey Janela cut a promo saying he was tired of GCW being sports entertainment and vowed to return the feeling that it had when Markus Crane and Nick Gage helped build it.

* Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Lou Nixon

* Death Match: Ciclope def. Matt Tremont

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading