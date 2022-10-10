wrestling / News
GCW Fight Club Night Two Results: GCW Ultraviolent Title Defended, More
GCW held night two of their Fight Club show on Sunday, featuring a GCW Ultraviolent Title defense and more. You can see the results from the FITE TV-airing show below per WZ”
* Nick Gage came out and cut a promo about his GCW World Title win at night one and said anyone who wants a shot at the title just have to come get it. Sawyer Wreck, Alec Price, and Lio Rush all came down to confront him.
* Scramble Match: Lio Rush defeated Alec Price, Shane Mercer, Sawyer Wreck, Axton Ray, and Dustin Waller.
* Blake Christian defeated Shun Skywalker
* Masha Slamovich defeated Gringo Loco
* DDT & GCW Extreme Championships Match: Joey Janela defeated Cole Radrick
* Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne found BUSSY to a no contest.
* YAMATO def. Mike Bailey
* King of FREEDOM World Championship Death Match: Drew Parker def. Miedo Extremo
* The Second Gear Crew def. Jimmy Lloyd & Wasted Youth
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Rina Yamashita def. Ciclope
