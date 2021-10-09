wrestling / News
GCW Fight Club Preview: Moxley vs. Gage, Effy vs. Cardona
– As noted, tonight’s GCW Fight Club show will feature Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage for the GCW World Championship. Also, Effy puts the Internet title on the line against Matt Cardona, who is must leave GCW for good if he loses.
GCW Fight Club will stream live on FITE TV at 8:00 pm ET. The event is being held at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the updated lineup:
* GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nick Gage
* Internet Championship vs. GCW Career: Effy vs. Matt Cardona
* Anthony Zayne vs. Ninja Mack
* Atticus Cogar vs. Jordan Oliver
* DM Warriors (AKIRA, Alex Colon & G-Raver) vs. Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)
* Shane Mercer vs. Yoya
* Chris Dickinson & Starboy Charlie vs. Joey Janela & Marko Stunt
* Lio Rush returns
* Mick Foley will present the GCW Championship
