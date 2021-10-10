wrestling / News
GCW Fight Club Results 10.09.21: Jon Moxley Defeats Nick Gage, More
October 10, 2021 | Posted by
Below are quick results from Saturday night’s GCW Fight Club event from the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ (h/t Fightful).
* Triple Threat Match: Alex Zayne defeated Ninja Mack and Lio Rush
* Chris Dickinson & Starboy Charlie defeated Joey Janela & Marko Stunt
* Jordan Oliver defeated Atticus Cogar
* Internet Championship vs. Career Match: Matt Cardona defeated Effy (c)
* Scramble Match: Jimmy Lloyd defeated Gringo Loco, ASF, Brayden Lee, Dante Leon, Calvin Tankman, and Thunder Rosa
* 6-Man Tag Team Match: Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated Akira, G-Raver & Alex Colon
* Shane Mercer defeated Yoya
* GCW Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) defeated Nick Gage
