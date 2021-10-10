GCW Fight Club Results 10.09.21: Jon Moxley Defeats Nick Gage, More

Below are quick results from Saturday night’s GCW Fight Club event from the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ (h/t Fightful).

* Triple Threat Match: Alex Zayne defeated Ninja Mack and Lio Rush

* Chris Dickinson & Starboy Charlie defeated Joey Janela & Marko Stunt

* Jordan Oliver defeated Atticus Cogar

* Internet Championship vs. Career Match: Matt Cardona defeated Effy (c)

* Scramble Match: Jimmy Lloyd defeated Gringo Loco, ASF, Brayden Lee, Dante Leon, Calvin Tankman, and Thunder Rosa

* 6-Man Tag Team Match: Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated Akira, G-Raver & Alex Colon

* Shane Mercer defeated Yoya

* GCW Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) defeated Nick Gage