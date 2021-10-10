wrestling / News

GCW Fight Club Results 10.09.21: Jon Moxley Defeats Nick Gage, More

October 10, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
GCW Fight Club Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage

Below are quick results from Saturday night’s GCW Fight Club event from the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ (h/t Fightful).

* Triple Threat Match: Alex Zayne defeated Ninja Mack and Lio Rush

* Chris Dickinson & Starboy Charlie defeated Joey Janela & Marko Stunt

* Jordan Oliver defeated Atticus Cogar

* Internet Championship vs. Career Match: Matt Cardona defeated Effy (c)

* Scramble Match: Jimmy Lloyd defeated Gringo Loco, ASF, Brayden Lee, Dante Leon, Calvin Tankman, and Thunder Rosa

* 6-Man Tag Team Match: Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated Akira, G-Raver & Alex Colon

* Shane Mercer defeated Yoya

* GCW Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) defeated Nick Gage

