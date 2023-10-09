wrestling / News

GCW Fight Club Results: Jun Kasai Defeats Matt Tremont in a Death Match

October 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Fight Club Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Fight Club last night at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Masha Slamovich def. Jack Cartwheel
* Tony Deppen def. Shane Mercer
* BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) & Rina Yamashita def. Blake Christian, Charles Mason & Parrow
* Takashi Sasaki, Toru Sugiura & Violento Jack def. Jimmy Lloyd, Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck
* The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) def. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick)
* Death Match: Masashi Takeda def. Mance Warner
* Death Match: Jun Kasai def. Matt Tremont

