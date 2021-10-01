wrestling / News
GCW Releases Fight Club Countdown Special For Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage
October 1, 2021 | Posted by
Jon Moxley and Nick Gage will square off for the GCW title at GCW Fight Club on October 9 at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event will be available on FITE, and ahead of it, the company has released a countdown special looking at the build to the match.
As previously reported, Mick Foley will be at the show to present the GCW World Championship prior to the match.
Tickets for GCW Fight Club are officially sold out.
You can watch the countdown special below.
