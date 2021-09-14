GCW Files Motion To Dismiss IWTV’s Lawsuit For Alleged Breach Of Contract

As previously reported, IWTV filed a lawsuit against GCW for alleged breach of contract back in June. IWTV stated that specific damages could not be calculated until GCW’s revenue from its 36 non-IWTV shows came in, though the initial figures were specified as “in excess of $500,000.”

In an update, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that GCW has filed a motion to dismiss IWTV’s lawsuit against them. The report notes that a motion was filed on August 30, with GCW claiming that IWTV has failed “to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”

GCW also reportedly submitted a 100-page filing on September 13 before the law, arguing its stance on the matter and pushing for a dismissal of the lawsuit. In the filing, GCW claimed it informed IWTV in December of last year that it was seeking alternative platforms, while IWTV didn’t filed its lawsuit until June of this year.

Additionally, it’s noted in the report that in the filing, GCW argued many of the allegations against them were duplicates of other allegations, while also alleging their original agreement was signed under duress.