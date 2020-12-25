GCW Files Own Trademark for ‘The Collective’ Following WWE’s Attempt

– As previously reported, news surfaced earlier this month that WWE filed to trademark “The Collective” earlier this month for wrestling exhibitions. This news raised some eyebrows as indie fed Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) previously promoted its group of indie shows as The Collective multiple times. PWInsider has an update on that.

It appears on December 21, a few days after WWE filed its trademark, GCW also filed to trademark “The Collective” under the following description:

‘The Collective’ for G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Organizing conventions for professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 20180900. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20180900

Previously, when GCW owner Brett Lauderdale was asked about WWE’s attempt to file a trademark for “The Collective” despite GCW’s previous use of the handle, Lauderdale told Fightful, “Everything is gonna be ok.”