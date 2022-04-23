wrestling / News
GCW Find You Again Results 4.22.22: Bussy Defend Tag Team Titles, More
GCW aired its latest show, Find You Again, on Friday night featuring a GCW Tag Team Championship match and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV from Hilliard, Ohio, courtesy of Fightful:
* Blake Christian defeated Dante Leon
Blake Christian sending a message to Johnny Gargano in his win over Dante Leon! This eventual match will be fantastic #GCWFindYou pic.twitter.com/VIHwQirdOu
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 23, 2022
* Alex Colon defeated Tony Deppen
* Nick Wayne defeated Alex Zayne
* Handicap Match: Mance Warner & Matthew Justice defeated Billie Starkz, Cole Radrick, & Calvin Tankman
Pure fucking chaos! #GCWFINDYOU pic.twitter.com/WA1CmYcvU0
— Ciarán James (@TheCiaranJames) April 23, 2022
* Scramble Match: Nate Webb defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Lucky 13, Steve Scott, ASF, & Yoya
* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: Bussy defeated 1 Called Manders & Levi Everett
LOOK AT THEM @AllieKATCH @EFFYlives #GCWFINDYOU pic.twitter.com/PXJ4CDIpXK
— 𝔞𝔟𝔟𝔶 (@ladyofthelakee_) April 23, 2022
* Alex Shelley defeated Jordan Oliver
.@fakekinkade with a shiranui!#GCWFindYou @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/7MJqr5GOV8 pic.twitter.com/DFjsJbjfTo
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 23, 2022
* John Wayne Murdoch defeated Joey Janela
More Trending Stories
- Scott Steiner Says He’s Let Go His Negative Feelings About WWE
- Booker T On Rumors Of Alexa Bliss Being Frustrated With WWE Creative, How He Adjusted To Smaller Role In WCW
- DDP Recalls Asking Triple H to Stop Using the Diamond Cutter in WWE
- Eric Bischoff Says ‘Hardly Anybody’ Is Watching Impact Wrestling, Thinks AEW Viewership Is ‘Flatlining’