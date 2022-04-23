GCW Find You Again Results 4.22.22: Bussy Defend Tag Team Titles, More

GCW aired its latest show, Find You Again, on Friday night featuring a GCW Tag Team Championship match and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV from Hilliard, Ohio, courtesy of Fightful:

* Blake Christian defeated Dante Leon

Blake Christian sending a message to Johnny Gargano in his win over Dante Leon! This eventual match will be fantastic #GCWFindYou pic.twitter.com/VIHwQirdOu — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 23, 2022

* Alex Colon defeated Tony Deppen

* Nick Wayne defeated Alex Zayne

* Handicap Match: Mance Warner & Matthew Justice defeated Billie Starkz, Cole Radrick, & Calvin Tankman

* Scramble Match: Nate Webb defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Lucky 13, Steve Scott, ASF, & Yoya

* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: Bussy defeated 1 Called Manders & Levi Everett

* Alex Shelley defeated Jordan Oliver

* John Wayne Murdoch defeated Joey Janela