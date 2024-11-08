wrestling / News

GCW To Hold First London Show In January 2025

November 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW London Image Credit: GCW

GCW is set to have its London debut at the start of the new year. GCW announced on Friday morning that their first show in the England capital will take place on January 26th, 2025 at The Electric Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale on November 15th for the show. No talent has yet been announced for the event, which will stream on TrillerTV.

