GCW To Hold First London Show In January 2025
November 8, 2024 | Posted by
GCW is set to have its London debut at the start of the new year. GCW announced on Friday morning that their first show in the England capital will take place on January 26th, 2025 at The Electric Ballroom.
Tickets go on sale on November 15th for the show. No talent has yet been announced for the event, which will stream on TrillerTV.
*Breaking*
GCW comes to LONDON for the first time on Sunday, January 26th!
Tickets go On Sale Next Friday (11/15)
GCW in London
Sun 1/26 – 3PM
The Electric Ballroom
London UK
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/JnN0YjqYR5
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 8, 2024