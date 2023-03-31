wrestling / News
GCW For The Culture Results: Trish Adora Beats Calvin Tankman
Game Changer Wrestling held its event For The Culture last night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Scramble Match: Darius Carter def. Ashton Starr, Ju Dizz, Keita Murray, Terry Yaki, Devon Monroe and Faye Jackson
* Anything Goes Match: Billy Dixon def. Willie Mack
* Elimination Match: West Coast (Captain Kenny King, G Sharpe, Mazzerati, Midas Kreed and Alpha Zo) def. The World (Captain Suge D, AC Mack, JC Storm, Jay Malachi and Jeffrey John)
* Bryan Keith def. 2 Cold Scorpio
* Black Wrestlers Matter Championship: Myron Reed (c) def. Man Like Dereiss and Kevin Knight
* Pan Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship Match: Trish Adora (c) def. Calvin Tankman
darius carter, forever menace #gcwftc pic.twitter.com/tK59z7lnJa
— Let Them Wrestle (@LetThemWrestle) March 31, 2023
AWESOME FINISH, what a win for @bountykeith #GCWFTC pic.twitter.com/VRKI7mSU7y
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 31, 2023
Diamond Dust @bountykeith #GCWFTC pic.twitter.com/OZFdXJONBM
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 31, 2023
TERRIFYING @TheBadReed #GCWFTC pic.twitter.com/lUub7jy5C1
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 31, 2023
DOUBLE MACK10 IN THE UCC @AC_Mack #GCWFTC pic.twitter.com/hQA3nSpk4W
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 31, 2023
THAT WAS UNWISE @Willie_Mack @TheBillyDixon #GCWFTC pic.twitter.com/i7RR9AAjdE
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 31, 2023
