GCW For The Culture Results: Trish Adora Beats Calvin Tankman

Game Changer Wrestling held its event For The Culture last night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Scramble Match: Darius Carter def. Ashton Starr, Ju Dizz, Keita Murray, Terry Yaki, Devon Monroe and Faye Jackson

* Anything Goes Match: Billy Dixon def. Willie Mack

* Elimination Match: West Coast (Captain Kenny King, G Sharpe, Mazzerati, Midas Kreed and Alpha Zo) def. The World (Captain Suge D, AC Mack, JC Storm, Jay Malachi and Jeffrey John)

* Bryan Keith def. 2 Cold Scorpio

* Black Wrestlers Matter Championship: Myron Reed (c) def. Man Like Dereiss and Kevin Knight

* Pan Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship Match: Trish Adora (c) def. Calvin Tankman