GCW Gateway to the Death Results 7.01.22: Alex Colon Defends Ultraviolent Title Against Cole Radrick
July 2, 2022
– GCW Gateway to the Death was held last night at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. The event streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Blake Christian beat Gringo Loco.
* 2 Cold Scorpio beat Allie Katch.
* Ninja Mack beat Axton Ray.
* Nick Wayne beat Tony Deppen.
* Davey Richards beat Joey Janela.
* Jordan Oliver beat Dark Sheik.
* EFFY beat Delirious.
* Lucha Extrema Match: Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) beat Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd.
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Alex Colon (c) beat Cole Radrick.