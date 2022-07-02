GCW Gateway to the Death Results 7.01.22: Alex Colon Defends Ultraviolent Title Against Cole Radrick

– GCW Gateway to the Death was held last night at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. The event streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Blake Christian beat Gringo Loco.

* 2 Cold Scorpio beat Allie Katch.

* Ninja Mack beat Axton Ray.

* Nick Wayne beat Tony Deppen.

* Davey Richards beat Joey Janela.

* Jordan Oliver beat Dark Sheik.

* EFFY beat Delirious.

* Lucha Extrema Match: Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) beat Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd.

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Alex Colon (c) beat Cole Radrick.