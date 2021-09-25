GCW GetLostALot Results: Minoru Suzuki Faces Homicide, More

GCW held its GetLostALot show on Friday, featuring a Minoru Suzuki vs. Homicide main event and more. The show took place on Friday from the Melrose Ballroom in New York, New York and aired on FITE TV.

The main event offered some synergy with the main event of AEW Rampage, which saw Homicide come out to help Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in their Lights Out match against Lance Archer and Suzuki. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Alex Zayne def. AR Fox

* Matt Cardona is invoking his rematch clause to be added to the Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage match. Brett Lauderdale says Cardona has to earn his spot. Tells Cardona to put his Internet Title on line and if he wins, he will be added to the Moxley vs. Gage match.

* Internet Championship Match: Effy def. Matt Cardona (c) to win the title

* Atticus Cogar def. Jordan Oliver

* GCW Tag Team Championships Match: Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) (c) def. Chris Dickinson & Starboy Charlie

* Taiji Ishimori def. Tony Deppen

* Ninja Mak def. Nick Wayne, Dante Leon, Cole Radrick, Jimmy Lloyd, Deranged

* AJ Gray def. Yoya

* Nick Gage def. Grim Reefer

* Minoru Suzuki def. Homicide