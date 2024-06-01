– During a recent interview with Fightful’s In the Weeds, GCW General Manager Matt Cardona was asked about former WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch, who became a free agent today after her latest WWE contract expired. Cardona said that GCW would love to have Lynch even though they probably couldn’t afford her. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Matt Cardona on Lynch: “I would love to have Becky Lynch in GCW. Chad Gable in GCW. Oh my God. Unbelievable. Could we afford them? Probably not. They’d have to lower their rate just a little bit. The fantasy booking of what we could do there? SDL [Steph De Lander] vs. Becky Lynch. Chad Gable against Blake Christian or Joey Janela. If their contracts expire before Sunday, if Chad wants to lower his rate, he can be in the gauntlet.”

On how Lynch or anyone could enter the gauntlet: “Becky can enter the gauntlet. Anyone could enter the gauntlet. They’d have to lower their rate a lot. We don’t have that TKO money. We don’t have that TK money, either. We do what we can.”

Gable’s WWE contract is reportedly set to expire on Friday. GCW Cage of Survival 3 is set for Sunday, June 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.