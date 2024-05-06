GCW Gringo Loco’s The Wrld On Lucha Results 5.5.24: Tag Team Headliner, More

GCW held their Gringo Loco’s The Wrld On Lucha show on Sunday night. You can see the full results from the Albuquerque, New Mexico show, which aired on TrillerTV, (per Fightful):

* Jordan Oliver def. Aerial Van Go and Alec Price and Azrieal and Bobby Flaco and Broski Jimmy

* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Dulce Tormenta

* Joey Janela def. Mascarita Dorada

* Cole Radrick def. Demus

* Effy def. Pimpinela Escarlata

* Mike Bailey def. Galeno Del Mal

* Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco) def. Aramis & Jack Cartwheel