Various News: GCW Hammerstein Ballroom Debut Details, Gangrel Getting Married

– GCW is set to make their debut at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on January 23rd. The show is available now for pre-order on FITE.TV. Announced for the show so far:

* ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Blake Christian

* Team Gringo (Gringo Loco & Arez & Demonic Flamita) vs. Team Bandido (Bandido & Laredo Kid & ASF)

Other rumored matches are:

* Homicide vs. Jon Moxley for the GCW Title

* Matt Cardona vs. Joey Janela

* Jeff Jarrett vs. EFFY

GCW has also announced that they will induct LuFisto into the inaugural class of the Indie Hall of Fame the night before, January 22nd, at The Cutting Room in New York City.

*HALL OF FAME UPDATE* LUFISTO joins the inaugural class of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame! Inducted by: TBA Streaming LIVE & FREE on Youtube! Get Tix:https://t.co/zYFocQMFy4 GCW & Orange Crush present

The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Sat 1/22 – 7PM

The Cutting Room – NYC pic.twitter.com/fMSE1V9Jsi — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 7, 2022

– PWInsider reports that Dave “Gangrel” Heath is set to get married next month.