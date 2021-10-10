wrestling / News
GCW Announces Hammerstein Ballroom Show For January
October 10, 2021 | Posted by
GCW owner and promoter Brett Lauderdale announced at Saturday Night’s Fight Club show that they will be holding an event at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23rd, 2022. The promotion ran a promo video for the event, featuring GCW wrestlers talking about all the reasons they’ve been told that they’d never make it big in wrestling.
Hammerstein Ballroom is, of course, the site of many historic ECW shows, as well as shows held by ROH, Impact Wrestling, and NJPW.
"I've seen a million GCW's come and go… it'll never last"
1.23.22
NYC
Hammerstein Ballroom pic.twitter.com/hnJ61mp1Cc
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 10, 2021
