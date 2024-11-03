GCW HawaiiMania Results 11.2.24: Mance Warner Defends World Title, More

GCW held its HawaiiMania show on Saturday night, with Mance Warner defending the GCW World Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the Honolulu show, per Wrestling-News.net:

* Jamie Senegal def. Gino Rivera

* Cole Radrick def. Broski Jimmy

* Gringo Loco def. Arez

* Danhausen def. Officer Colt Cabana

* Joey Janela fought Rain to a no contest

* Joey Janela & Rain def. Corey Oliver & Giant Leather

* Effy def. Mike Bailey

* Allie Katch def. Dark Sheik

* Megan Bayne def. Sam Stackhouse.

* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner def. Kaimana

* Matt Cross, Aerial Van Go, 2 Tuff Tony & Caleb Konley def. Bobby Flaco, King Atapa, Jake Lander & Jeffrey John

* Aleki Afi def. Matt Cardona