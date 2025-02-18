wrestling / News

GCW Heading To Alaska In October

February 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW is headed up north for an event in Alaska this fall. The promotion announced on Monday that they will host an event in Anchorage on October 4th, 2025.

This is GCW’s first trip to the state. The show will air live on Triller TV+.

