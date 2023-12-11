GCW Highest In The Room 2 Results 12.9.23: Andrade El Idolo Faces Joey Janela, More

GCW held its Highest In The Room 2 show on Saturday night, with Andrade El Idolo in action and more. You can see the full results below from the FITE TV-airing event below, per Fightful:

* Jordan Oliver def. Alec Price

* Matt Cardona, Steph De Lander & Jimmy Lloyd def. Los Macizos & Lil Cholo

* Ninja Mack def. 1 Called Manders, Bodhi Young Prodigy, Cole Radrick, Dark Sheik, Mr. Danger, and Oni El Bendito

* Santana Jackson def. George South

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita

* Big Joe def. Sawyer Wreck

* The South Pacific Savages def. Effy & Mance Warner. Warner attacked Effy afterward.

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Starboy Charlie

* Johnny Game Changer & Taya Valkyrie def. Maki Death Kill

* Andrade El Idolo def. Joey Janela

BIG F'N JOE SHOVES THAT ANNOYING PIECE OF SHIT FAN TO THE FLOOR #GCWHighest https://t.co/j62oZWsfbL pic.twitter.com/5UN50tdCRA — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 10, 2023