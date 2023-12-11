wrestling / News
GCW Highest In The Room 2 Results 12.9.23: Andrade El Idolo Faces Joey Janela, More
GCW held its Highest In The Room 2 show on Saturday night, with Andrade El Idolo in action and more. You can see the full results below from the FITE TV-airing event below, per Fightful:
* Jordan Oliver def. Alec Price
* Matt Cardona, Steph De Lander & Jimmy Lloyd def. Los Macizos & Lil Cholo
* Ninja Mack def. 1 Called Manders, Bodhi Young Prodigy, Cole Radrick, Dark Sheik, Mr. Danger, and Oni El Bendito
* Santana Jackson def. George South
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita
* Big Joe def. Sawyer Wreck
* The South Pacific Savages def. Effy & Mance Warner. Warner attacked Effy afterward.
* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Starboy Charlie
* Johnny Game Changer & Taya Valkyrie def. Maki Death Kill
* Andrade El Idolo def. Joey Janela
BIG F'N JOE SHOVES THAT ANNOYING PIECE OF SHIT FAN TO THE FLOOR #GCWHighest https://t.co/j62oZWsfbL pic.twitter.com/5UN50tdCRA
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 10, 2023
MR. DANGER FOREVER! AND EVER! AND EVER!!! #GCWHighest pic.twitter.com/tSdw9mNtnq
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 10, 2023
@ManceWarner HAS TURNED ON EFFY! CALL IN BILLY THE P! BREAK OUT THE SINGLET! #GCWHighest pic.twitter.com/reNk94sNlZ
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 10, 2023
@JANELABABY goes for a ridiculous Moonsault to the floor #GCWHighest pic.twitter.com/B5uZmNqXwg
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 10, 2023
