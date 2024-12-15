wrestling / News

GCW Highest In The Room 3 Results 12.14.24: Allie Katch In Action, More

December 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Highest In the Room 3 Image Credit: GCW

GCW Highest in the Room 3 took place on Saturday night, and the results are now online. You can see the full results from the Triller TV+-airing show, which took place in Los Angeles, below (per Fightful):

* Starboy Charlie def. Man Like DeReiss

* Effy def. Matt Cardona after Chris Jericho attacked Cardona. Jericho attacked Effy afterward.

* Sidney Akeem def. Fuego Del Sol

* Gahbage Daddies def. The Stoner Brothers

* Brooke Havok def. Dulce Tormenta and Zara Zakher

* Bloodsport Rules: Josh Barnett def. Royce Isaacs

* Janelasus (Joey Janela & Megan Bayne) def. Richard Holliday & Parrow

* Los Desperados def. Wolf Zaddies & Juicy Finau

* Allie Katch def. Vipress

* Matthew Justice def. Dr Redacted

