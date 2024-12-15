wrestling / News
GCW Highest In The Room 3 Results 12.14.24: Allie Katch In Action, More
GCW Highest in the Room 3 took place on Saturday night, and the results are now online. You can see the full results from the Triller TV+-airing show, which took place in Los Angeles, below (per Fightful):
* Starboy Charlie def. Man Like DeReiss
* Effy def. Matt Cardona after Chris Jericho attacked Cardona. Jericho attacked Effy afterward.
* Sidney Akeem def. Fuego Del Sol
* Gahbage Daddies def. The Stoner Brothers
* Brooke Havok def. Dulce Tormenta and Zara Zakher
* Bloodsport Rules: Josh Barnett def. Royce Isaacs
* Janelasus (Joey Janela & Megan Bayne) def. Richard Holliday & Parrow
* Los Desperados def. Wolf Zaddies & Juicy Finau
* Allie Katch def. Vipress
* Matthew Justice def. Dr Redacted
ICYMI@ringofhonor World Champion @IAmJericho made an uninvited appearance at #GCWHigh and dropped both @TheMattCardona AND @EFFYlives before revealing an @AEW t-shirt and waving goodbye to the stunned crowd…
Watch the replay NOW on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/qcQ1gG7vKM
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 15, 2024
Coordination that nullifies differences in body size @GringoLocoOG @ArezStrange @jackcartwheel#GCWHigh #GCWJAPAN pic.twitter.com/yBNwzDXIK8
— スミダガワ＠プロレスリングアーティクルス (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) December 15, 2024
so fucking glad that the man is back@ThrashJustice #GCWHigh pic.twitter.com/QLxKnVy5Jg
— Tripping Balls is on Bluesky (@IsThisWrestling) December 15, 2024