GCW Highest In The Room 3 Results 12.14.24: Allie Katch In Action, More

GCW Highest in the Room 3 took place on Saturday night, and the results are now online. You can see the full results from the Triller TV+-airing show, which took place in Los Angeles, below (per Fightful):

* Starboy Charlie def. Man Like DeReiss

* Effy def. Matt Cardona after Chris Jericho attacked Cardona. Jericho attacked Effy afterward.

* Sidney Akeem def. Fuego Del Sol

* Gahbage Daddies def. The Stoner Brothers

* Brooke Havok def. Dulce Tormenta and Zara Zakher

* Bloodsport Rules: Josh Barnett def. Royce Isaacs

* Janelasus (Joey Janela & Megan Bayne) def. Richard Holliday & Parrow

* Los Desperados def. Wolf Zaddies & Juicy Finau

* Allie Katch def. Vipress

* Matthew Justice def. Dr Redacted

ICYMI@ringofhonor World Champion @IAmJericho made an uninvited appearance at #GCWHigh and dropped both @TheMattCardona AND @EFFYlives before revealing an @AEW t-shirt and waving goodbye to the stunned crowd…

Watch the replay NOW on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/qcQ1gG7vKM

— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 15, 2024