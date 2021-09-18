wrestling / News
GCW Highest in the Room Results 9.17.21: Minoru Suzuki Faces Jonathan Gresham
– GCW held its Highest in the Room event last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. It was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results from the GCW card, courtesy of Fightful.
* ASF beat Arez and Eli Everfly and Everett Connors and Gringo Loco and Jimmy Lloyd.
* 2 Cold Scorpio beat Effy.
* Alex Zayne beat Jordan Oliver.
* Atticus Cogar beat Ninja Mack.
* The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated Lucas Riley, Nick Wayne & Starboy Charlie.
* Death Match: Alex Colon defeated G-Raver.
* Chris Dickinson beat Jacob Fatu by disqualification.
* Tony Deppen scored the win over comedian Ron Funches.
* Minoru Suzuki beat Jonathan Gresham.
* Nick Gage had a confrontation with Minoru Suzuki after the match.
Second Gear Crew in the house 🤘🏻#GCWHighest pic.twitter.com/OVSrOu3grT
— Pennycuick (@JamiePennycuic2) September 18, 2021
PAUL FUCKNG SCHEER?!?!?!?!?
🕯 #GCWHighest pic.twitter.com/nd1w9JOx12
— Jordan Cassel (@jordanw_s) September 18, 2021
風になれ#GCWHighest @GCWrestling_ (https://t.co/UbiJlr0V1R) pic.twitter.com/o0gsW7GQGk
— 𝕯𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍'𝖊𝖉 𝖇𝖞 𝕯𝖆𝖜𝖓 (@dabbath_) September 18, 2021
Minoru Suzuki armbar! #GCWHighest #wrestling pic.twitter.com/8KcYs9Oksy
— TARO (@loknloll) September 18, 2021
