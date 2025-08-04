GCW Hit ‘Em Up Results 8.1.25: World Title Match, Deonna Purrazzo Appears, More

GCW held their Hit ‘Em Up show over the weekend with a World Championship match, a surprise appearance by Deonna Purrazzo and more. You can see the full results below from the Rutherford, New Jersey show, which took place on Friday and aired live on Triller TV+, per Cagematch.net:

* Terry Yaki & YDNP def. Adrenaline Drip & Gringo Loco

* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Gary Jay

* Mark Sterling, Matt Cardona & Tommy Invincible def. Deonna Purrazzo, Matt Tremont & Shotzi Blackheart

* 1 Called Manders def.s Steve Maclin

* Billie Starkz def.s Atticus Cogar

* Death Match: Drew Parker & Emersyn Jayne def. John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley

* GCW World Championship Match: Effy (c) def. Crowbar

* Death Match: Bear Bronson & SLADE def. Dr. Danger & Dr. Redacted

And on to GCW. Watching lots of class wrestling tonight. Building is on fire and rammed to the rafters for #GCWHitEmUp pic.twitter.com/qKOJOYL9Xf — 💀 👑 Alton Thorne 👑 💀 (@AltonThorne) August 2, 2025

https://twitter.com/floodshot_/status/1951484474090250710