wrestling / News

GCW Hit ‘Em Up Results 8.1.25: World Title Match, Deonna Purrazzo Appears, More

August 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Hit Em Up 8-1-25 Image Credit: GCW

GCW held their Hit ‘Em Up show over the weekend with a World Championship match, a surprise appearance by Deonna Purrazzo and more. You can see the full results below from the Rutherford, New Jersey show, which took place on Friday and aired live on Triller TV+, per Cagematch.net:

* Terry Yaki & YDNP def. Adrenaline Drip & Gringo Loco

* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Gary Jay

* Mark Sterling, Matt Cardona & Tommy Invincible def. Deonna Purrazzo, Matt Tremont & Shotzi Blackheart

* 1 Called Manders def.s Steve Maclin

* Billie Starkz def.s Atticus Cogar

* Death Match: Drew Parker & Emersyn Jayne def. John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley

* GCW World Championship Match: Effy (c) def. Crowbar

* Death Match: Bear Bronson & SLADE def. Dr. Danger & Dr. Redacted

https://twitter.com/floodshot_/status/1951484474090250710

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading