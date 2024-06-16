wrestling / News
GCW Hit Em Up Results 6.15.24: Mance Warner Defends World Title, More
GCW Hit Em Up took place on Saturday night, with Mance Warner defending the GCW World Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Los Angeles show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Jordan Oliver def. Broski Jimmy
* Megan Bayne def. Sandra Moone
* Sidney Akeem def. Jack Cartwheel
* Viva Van def. Man Like DeReiss
* Zilla Fatu def. Bobby Flaco and Hunter Drake
* 1 Called Manders def. Brayden Toon, Jordan Cruz, Mr. Danger, Rob Shit, and Sam Stackhouse
* Los Macizos def. The Stoner Brothers
* Danhausen def. Kylie Rae
* Thrussy def. Bodhi Young Prodigy & Gahbage Daddies
* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner fought Joey Janela a no contest when Blake Christian attacked both men.
WHAT IN THE FUCK@scryptswwe #GCWHitEmUp pic.twitter.com/5rQP59buJT
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) June 16, 2024
#GCWHitEmUp is brought to you by the British Broadcasting Channel. That's what they watch over in the 0121. pic.twitter.com/Xsu4kmzQ8a
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) June 16, 2024
Blake Christian is back and he's dressed like a baseball player. If you build it, he will come. #GCWHitEmUp pic.twitter.com/hlvg34vTft
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) June 16, 2024