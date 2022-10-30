GCW Hit Em Up Results: Nick Gage Battles Lio Rush, More

GCW held their latest event Hit Em Up on Saturday night, with Nick Gage facing Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results from the Los Angeles, California show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Steel Cage Match: Starboy Charlie def. Juicy Finau

* YAMATO def. Jordan Oliver

* Blake Christian def. Flip Gordon

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos def. The Wolf Zaddies

* Mike Bailey def. Willie Mack

* Allie Katch and Taya Valkyrie fought to a no contest

* Deathmatch: Hunter Freeman def. Jimmy Lloyd

* B-Boy, Joey Janela, Kevin Blackwood & Titus Alexander def. Dom Kubrick, Drugz Bunny, Jordan Cruz & Rob Shit

* GCW World Championship Match: Nick Gage def. Lio Rush