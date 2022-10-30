wrestling / News
GCW Hit Em Up Results: Nick Gage Battles Lio Rush, More
GCW held their latest event Hit Em Up on Saturday night, with Nick Gage facing Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results from the Los Angeles, California show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Steel Cage Match: Starboy Charlie def. Juicy Finau
* YAMATO def. Jordan Oliver
* Blake Christian def. Flip Gordon
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos def. The Wolf Zaddies
* Mike Bailey def. Willie Mack
* Allie Katch and Taya Valkyrie fought to a no contest
* Deathmatch: Hunter Freeman def. Jimmy Lloyd
* B-Boy, Joey Janela, Kevin Blackwood & Titus Alexander def. Dom Kubrick, Drugz Bunny, Jordan Cruz & Rob Shit
* GCW World Championship Match: Nick Gage def. Lio Rush
This cage match is fucking sick!!!!!! #GCWHitEmUp pic.twitter.com/rnbrV66sHC
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) October 30, 2022
It’s not @SpeedballBailey’s first rodeo clearly. #gcwhitemup pic.twitter.com/ROPOEhHGq8
— Wrestling Winedown (@wwdcast) October 30, 2022
DAMN NICK! It’s just a game! @GCWrestling_ #GCWHitEmUp pic.twitter.com/8jTROK5Tzk
— The Bad Child (@IamLioRush) October 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Claims AEW Exit Had Nothing to Do With Issues With The Elite or CM Punk
- More On Mike Tyson’s AEW Return Next Week, More Appearances May Happen
- Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’