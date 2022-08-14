GCW Homecoming 2022 Night 1 Results 08.13.22: Jon Moxley vs. EFFY

Full results from GCW Homecoming 2022 Night 1 are below. The show took place at the Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday night (h/t Fightful).

* Nick Wayne def. Starboy Charlie

* Jordan Oliver def. Ninja Mack

* Gringo Loco def. Grim Reefer, Jimmy Lloyd, Axton Ray, Joe Lando, Marcus Mathers

* Blake Christian def. Tony Deppen

* The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) to win the GCW Tag Team Titles

* Cole Radrick def. Charli Evans to retain the GCW Extreme Title

* John Wayne Murdoch def. Matt Tremont

* Rina Yamashita def. Alex Colon to win the GCW Ultraviolet Title

* Jon Moxley def. EFFY (w/ Allie Katch) to retain the GCW Title