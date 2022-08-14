wrestling / News
GCW Homecoming 2022 Night 1 Results 08.13.22: Jon Moxley vs. EFFY
Full results from GCW Homecoming 2022 Night 1 are below. The show took place at the Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday night (h/t Fightful).
* Nick Wayne def. Starboy Charlie
* Jordan Oliver def. Ninja Mack
* Gringo Loco def. Grim Reefer, Jimmy Lloyd, Axton Ray, Joe Lando, Marcus Mathers
* Blake Christian def. Tony Deppen
* The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) to win the GCW Tag Team Titles
* Cole Radrick def. Charli Evans to retain the GCW Extreme Title
* John Wayne Murdoch def. Matt Tremont
* Rina Yamashita def. Alex Colon to win the GCW Ultraviolet Title
* Jon Moxley def. EFFY (w/ Allie Katch) to retain the GCW Title
MOX VS. GAGE
TITLE VS. CAREER
A 25 YEAR ODYSSEY ON THE LINE#GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/whSuoI250h
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 14, 2022
OMG WHAT IS HAPPENING?!!! #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/20W0GTnim5
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 14, 2022
Wrestling images that go hard part 2#badass#GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/mYuSoA0njH
— AEW Top Tier (@aewpromos) August 14, 2022
Crowd asking for some Oral Sessions #GCWHomecoming @EFFYlives pic.twitter.com/f7t8ZAQRHc
— 𝐀𝐒𝐇 𝐃𝐀𝐁𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐇 (@ashdabbath) August 14, 2022
OMG WHAT IS HAPPENING?!!! #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/20W0GTnim5
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 14, 2022
This is how you welcome someone to the ‘King of Wreckshit Mountain’ @ColeRadrick #GCWHomecoming @GCWrestling_ @charlievanspro pic.twitter.com/6Bu8lqao5z
— Roland Lugo (@tussle_mania) August 14, 2022
@alexcolon0139 vs. @wryyyyna66 is a wonderful glassy mess #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/dmXTjIQNfH
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 14, 2022
☝🌪💥 @maki_itoh #JCWAfterHours2 @JerseyCW
▶ https://t.co/PM8mERqj1B pic.twitter.com/Uba3Yih0Iz
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 14, 2022