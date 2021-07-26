GCW Homecoming Part Two Results: Jonathan Gresham, Joey Janela In Action

GCW held the second night of their Homecoming show on Sunday, with Jonathan Gresham, Joey Janela, and more in action. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Inc:

* Jordan Oliver defeated Jack Cartwheel

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Starboy Charlie

* Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) (c) defeated Dante Leon and Ninja Mack (GCW Tag Team Championship Match)

* Chris Dickinson defeated Cezar Bononi

It did not ended the way I expected, like 99% of the things in my life, the difference is that I AM NOT GOING TO STOP HERE. @GCWrestling_ #Homecoming pic.twitter.com/TvA3wdHBpq — Cezar Bononi (@CezarBononi_) July 25, 2021

* Joey Janela defeated Atticus Cogar

* IronBeast (Shane Mercer and KTB) defeated Brayden Lee and Cole Radrick

* Calvin Tankman defeated Ruckus

* Penelope Ford defeated Allie Katch

* Drew Parker defeated Jimmy Lloyd

In addition, Fightful reports that Mark Sterling addressed the crowd at the end of the show and said that Cardona has proclaimed himself the face of the company and is considering renaming the championship to the GCW Universal Championship. He noted that they were considering suing Nick Gage for nearly murdering Cardona and instead are suing the “GCW Universe” for $500,000.

Nick Gage then came to the ring and punched Sterling, going to cut him before he was attacked by Ricky Shane Page and the rest of the 44.OH!. AJ Gray, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, Alex Colon and Effy came out to save Gage, after which it was announced that they will face Rickey Shane Page, Atticus Cogar, Eddy Only, Gregory Iron, Eric Ryan, and Bobby Beverly in a War Games-style match in Chicago.