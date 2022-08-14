Tag Team Championships Change Hands At GCW: Homecoming Part 1

The GCW Tag Team Titles changed hands at tonight’s GCW Homecoming Part 1. The Briscoes defeated Los Mazisos, Ciclope and Miedo Extremo to win the titles. You can see some highlights below.

Briscoes 3X CHAMPS, SGC VS BRISCOES VS LOS MACIZOS!! #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/X4BBrDyEHv — David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) August 14, 2022

Are the Briscoes challenging everyone to a War Games match?!? #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/KryeieLRUt — Rich (@RichYAWC) August 14, 2022