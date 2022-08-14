wrestling / News

Tag Team Championships Change Hands At GCW: Homecoming Part 1

August 14, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Credit: GCW

The GCW Tag Team Titles changed hands at tonight’s GCW Homecoming Part 1. The Briscoes defeated Los Mazisos, Ciclope and Miedo Extremo to win the titles. You can see some highlights below.

