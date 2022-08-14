wrestling / News
Ultraviolent Championship Changes Hands At GCW Homecoming Part 1
Rina Yamashita Won the GCW Ultraviolent Championship at tonight’s GCW Homecoming Part 1. Yamashita defeated Alex Colon to win the title, and you can now see highlights from the match below.
#YouDeserveIt @rinayamashita #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/3bi4f6B7w8
— VUNDACAST (est. 2013) (@vundacast) August 14, 2022
Holy shit let’s go Rina Yamashita!!! #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/pdd3x7gTqn
— Josh Alba (@JoshuaAlba) August 14, 2022
Just had the absolutely mind blowing honor to call @alexcolon0139 vs Rina Yamashita @wryyyyna66 for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship. WHAT A MATCH
This is a must-see watch, trust me. #GCWHomecoming
— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) August 14, 2022
What can you say about her?
She traveled thousands of miles to cheat death and bleed buckets for us.
The NEW Ultraviolent Queen, Rina Yamashita. #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/BffOBqX4s0
— ty (@tylernoir) August 14, 2022