Ultraviolent Championship Changes Hands At GCW Homecoming Part 1

August 14, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Credit: GCW

Rina Yamashita Won the GCW Ultraviolent Championship at tonight’s GCW Homecoming Part 1. Yamashita defeated Alex Colon to win the title, and you can now see highlights from the match below.

