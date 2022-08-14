Ultraviolent Championship Changes Hands At GCW Homecoming Part 1

Rina Yamashita Won the GCW Ultraviolent Championship at tonight’s GCW Homecoming Part 1. Yamashita defeated Alex Colon to win the title, and you can now see highlights from the match below.

Just had the absolutely mind blowing honor to call @alexcolon0139 vs Rina Yamashita @wryyyyna66 for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship. WHAT A MATCH

This is a must-see watch, trust me. #GCWHomecoming

— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) August 14, 2022