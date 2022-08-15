GCW Homecoming Part 2 Results 8.14.22: Nick Gage Ruins The Cardonas’ Vow Renewal, More

GCW held part two of its annual Homecoming event on Sunday night, featuring the Cardonas’ vow renewal and more. You can check out the full results from the Atlantic City, New Jersey show, which aired live on FITE TV, below per Wrestling Inc:

GCW Extreme Title Scramble Match: Cole Radrick def. Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Masha Slamovich, Starboy Charlie, and Axton Ray

* Maki Itoh def. Dark Sheik

* Ninja Mack def. Kevin Blackwood

* Second Gear Crew def. Jordan Oliver, Blake Christian, and Nick Wayne

* Mike Bailey def. Starboy Charlie

* BUSSY went to a no-contest with Charli Evans & Everett Connors

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Death Match: Rina Yamashita def. Sawyer Wreck

* Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch and Alex Colon def. Los Macizos

* The Cardona have their vow renewal, with Maven officiating. Chelsea Green brought out Maki Itoh to sing with Blake Christian and Allie Katch both appearing. After Cardona and Green renewed their vows, Nick Gage came out and hit Cardona’s father with a light tube, then nailed Cardona with a spinebuster. Katch took out Green with a piledriver and Gage hit Cardona with a light tube, then used a pizza cutter on his face.

MAKI ITOH BEAUTIFULLY SINGS THE CARDONAS A LOVE SONG #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/YFHDZhrwHu — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 14, 2022