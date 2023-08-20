GCW Homecoming Part One Results: Maki Itoh & Nick Gage Beat Matt Cardona and Steph de Lander

Game Changer Wrestling held GCW Homecoming, Part One, earlier tonight at the The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show included Matt Cardona and Steph de Lander arriving in the Ecto-1 to a Ghostbusters theme song knockoff, complete with uniforms. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Deathmatch: Maki Death Kill (Nick Gage & Maki Itoh) def. Deathmatch Royalty (Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander)

* Leon Slater def. Alec Price

* THRUSSY (Dark Sheik, Allie Katch & Effy) def. Crazy King, Miedo Extremo & Ciclope

* Tony Deppen def. Alex Zayne

* Double Dog Collar Match: Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck def. Charles Mason & Parrow.

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Shane Mercer, Ninja Mack, Cole Radrick, Dante Leon, Gringo Loco, Arez and Komander

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) def. Takashi Sasaki

* King Of FREEDOM World Championship: Toru Sugiura (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch

* Masha Slamovich def. “Spyder” Nate Webb

* Deathmatch: Violento Jack def. Matt Tremont