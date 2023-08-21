GCW Homecoming Part Two Results: Blake Christian Battles Masha Slamovich, More

GCW held part two of their Homecoming event on Sunday with Blake Christian defending the GCW World Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE+, below per Cagematch.net:

* Tony Deppen def. Brayden Toon

* Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, Effy & Sawyer Wreck def. Brogan Finlay, Leon Slater, Marcus Mathers & Starboy Charlie

* Maki Itoh def. B3CCA

* Komander defeats Dragon Kid

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Masha Slamovich

* Arez, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel def. Alec Price, Cole Radrick & Shane Mercer and Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos and Dante Leon, Joey Janela & Ninja Mack

* Santana Jackson def. Haley Dylan

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Takashi Sasaki & Toru Sugiura def. The East West Express

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Rina Yamashita defeats Violento Jack