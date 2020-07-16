wrestling / News
GCW News: GCW Homecoming Shows Sell Out, New Match Added to Night One
– GCW has sold out both nights of their Homecoming show that takes place later this month. The company announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the shows, which run on July 25th and 26th in Atlantic City, are now sold out:
*Homecoming Update*
Tickets for both days of #GCWHomecoming are SOLD OUT!
You can watch LIVE on @FiteTV:
Day 1:https://t.co/pS3gukodrK
Day 2:https://t.co/3JKP56cPK3
Combo Pack:https://t.co/WGT4zsilqT
GCW Homecoming Weekend
July 25/26 – 5PM
The Garden Pier – AC Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/zrHpPxJdv4
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 15, 2020
– GCW also announced that Effy will battle Nate Webb on the first night of the Homecoming event:
*Homecoming Pt 1 Update*
Just Added
EFFY
vs
NATE WEBB
Plus
GAGE v SHLAK
RSP v HOMICIDE
COLON v AJ
BLAKE v ZAYNE
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/pS3gukodrK#GCWHomecoming Weekend
July 25/26 – 5PM
The Garden Pier – AC Boardwalk
More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y3c00P5NpS
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 15, 2020
