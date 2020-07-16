GCW News: GCW Homecoming Shows Sell Out, New Match Added to Night One

– GCW has sold out both nights of their Homecoming show that takes place later this month. The company announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the shows, which run on July 25th and 26th in Atlantic City, are now sold out:

*Homecoming Update* Tickets for both days of #GCWHomecoming are SOLD OUT! You can watch LIVE on @FiteTV: Day 1:https://t.co/pS3gukodrK Day 2:https://t.co/3JKP56cPK3 Combo Pack:https://t.co/WGT4zsilqT GCW Homecoming Weekend

July 25/26 – 5PM

The Garden Pier – AC Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/zrHpPxJdv4 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 15, 2020

– GCW also announced that Effy will battle Nate Webb on the first night of the Homecoming event: