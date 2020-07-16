wrestling / News

GCW News: GCW Homecoming Shows Sell Out, New Match Added to Night One

July 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joey Janela GCW Homecoming

– GCW has sold out both nights of their Homecoming show that takes place later this month. The company announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the shows, which run on July 25th and 26th in Atlantic City, are now sold out:

– GCW also announced that Effy will battle Nate Webb on the first night of the Homecoming event:

