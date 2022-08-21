GCW Hope 2 Die Full Results 8.20.2022: GCW Extreme Championship, Scramble Match, And More

Game Changer Wrestling held their Hope 2 Die event in Atlanta tonight. You can see the final results and some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful).

*Nick Wayne def. Joe Lando

*Billie Starkz def. B-Boy

*GCW Extreme Championship Match: Cole Radrick def. Brett Ison

*Blake Christian def. Masha Slamovich

*Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) def. Charli Evans and Everett Connors

*Scramble Match: Rico Gonzalez def. Bobby Flaco, Hunter Drake, Sean Campbell, Brogan Finlay and Terry Yaki

*Jordan Oliver def. Anthony Henry

*Alex Colon def. Hunter Freeman

*Allie Katch, EFFY and Dark Sheik def. Los Mazisos (Jimmy Lloyd, Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)