GCW Hope 2 Die Full Results 8.20.2022: GCW Extreme Championship, Scramble Match, And More
Game Changer Wrestling held their Hope 2 Die event in Atlanta tonight. You can see the final results and some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful).
*Nick Wayne def. Joe Lando
*Billie Starkz def. B-Boy
*GCW Extreme Championship Match: Cole Radrick def. Brett Ison
*Blake Christian def. Masha Slamovich
*Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) def. Charli Evans and Everett Connors
*Scramble Match: Rico Gonzalez def. Bobby Flaco, Hunter Drake, Sean Campbell, Brogan Finlay and Terry Yaki
*Jordan Oliver def. Anthony Henry
*Alex Colon def. Hunter Freeman
*Allie Katch, EFFY and Dark Sheik def. Los Mazisos (Jimmy Lloyd, Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)
