GCW News: Hype Videos For The Coldest Winter 3, Full Masha Slamovich Match
February 27, 2025 | Posted by
– GCW has released hype videos for Saturday’s The Coldest Winter 3 show online. You can see the videos below promoting Effy vs. Sidney Akeem, Masha Slamovich vs. Super Crazy, Gahbage Daddies vs. Violence Is Forever, and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drew Parker for Saturday’s show, which streams live in Triller TV+:
– The company also released a full match between Slamovich and WWE ID prospect Zara Zakher from Monster Bash that you can check out below:
