GCW I Can’t Save You Results: Masha Slamovich Takes on Mance Warner, More

GCW I Can’t Save You took place on Sunday, with Masha Slamovich defending the GCW World Title against Mance Warner and more. You can see the results from the Columbus, Ohio show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per Fightful):

* Matt Cardona comes out and says he won’t be competing because his back is broken from carrying GCW. Nick Gage challenges Cardona to a fight and he bails.

* Steph De Lander def. Maki Itoh

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: East West Express def. Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck

* Crazy King & Los Macizos def. Jimmy Lloyd, Chico Sauve, Caleb Konley

* Blake Christian def. Trey Miguel

* Gringo Loco def. Ninja Mack

* Cole Radrick def. Matt Cardona. Nick Gage, Steph De Lander, and Maki Itoh all got involved in the match.

* Alex Shelley def. Alec Price

* Team GCW (1 Called Manders, EFFY & Rina Yamashita) def. Team UP (The Swinger, August Matthews & Davey Bang).

* GCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Mance Warner. Black Christian came out and confronted Slamovich but fled when she went on the attack.