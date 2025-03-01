GCW I Feel So Results

Game Changer Wrestling held their event ‘I Feel So’ last night at The Primal Compound in National City, CA. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Starboy Charlie def. Brooke Havok

* Sandra Moone def. Zara Zakher

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Rob Shit

* Alec Price def. Jack Cartwheel

* Cole Radrick def. Sam Stackhouse

* Fuego Del Sol def. Titus Alexander

* Super Crazy def. Rey Horus

* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Jordan Cruz

* Drew Parker def. Arez