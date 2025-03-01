wrestling / News

GCW I Feel So Results

March 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW I Feel So Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held their event ‘I Feel So’ last night at The Primal Compound in National City, CA. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Starboy Charlie def. Brooke Havok
* Sandra Moone def. Zara Zakher
* Jimmy Lloyd def. Rob Shit
* Alec Price def. Jack Cartwheel
* Cole Radrick def. Sam Stackhouse
* Fuego Del Sol def. Titus Alexander
* Super Crazy def. Rey Horus
* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Jordan Cruz
* Drew Parker def. Arez

