GCW I Feel So Results
Game Changer Wrestling held their event ‘I Feel So’ last night at The Primal Compound in National City, CA. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Starboy Charlie def. Brooke Havok
* Sandra Moone def. Zara Zakher
* Jimmy Lloyd def. Rob Shit
* Alec Price def. Jack Cartwheel
* Cole Radrick def. Sam Stackhouse
* Fuego Del Sol def. Titus Alexander
* Super Crazy def. Rey Horus
* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Jordan Cruz
* Drew Parker def. Arez
@mashaslamovich stomps the soul outta Jordan Cruz #GCWFeelSo pic.twitter.com/MUd7oSQg9L
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 1, 2025
@ArezStrange fucks the face of Drew Parker with a steel chair #GCWFeelSo pic.twitter.com/WcL59LuyjF
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 1, 2025
this is why @FuegoDelSol is ready for TV #GCWFeelSo pic.twitter.com/UVpYaTa0Tj
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 1, 2025
Super Crazy and @rey_horus duel over the door #GCWFeelSo pic.twitter.com/fFICmLsacn
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 1, 2025
