GCW I Never Liked You Results: Nick Wayne Battles Will Ospreay, More

GCW’s latest show took place on Sunday evening night in I Never Liked You, featuring Nick Wayne vs. Will Ospreay and more. You can check out the results from the show, which aired on FITE, below per Fightful:

* Blake Christian def. Jordan Oliver

* Allie Katch def. LuFisto

* Kevin Blackwood def. Jack Cartwheel

* Cole Radrick def. Ninja Mack

* Drago Kid & Space Boyz def. Komander & Los Mazisos

* Joey Janela def. JT Dunn

* Second Gear Crew def. Waves & Curls

* Tony Deppen def. Effy, Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, & Dustin Waller

Stereo 450 Splashes from Waller & Mathers! #GCWNEVER pic.twitter.com/7HyEaSIwA8 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 19, 2022

* Will Ospreay def. Nick Wayne