wrestling / News
GCW I Never Liked You Results: Nick Wayne Battles Will Ospreay, More
GCW’s latest show took place on Sunday evening night in I Never Liked You, featuring Nick Wayne vs. Will Ospreay and more. You can check out the results from the show, which aired on FITE, below per Fightful:
* Blake Christian def. Jordan Oliver
* Allie Katch def. LuFisto
* Kevin Blackwood def. Jack Cartwheel
A clinic by @_BlakeChristian and @TheJordanOIiver #GCWNever pic.twitter.com/MAc7R1c0nz
— VUNDACAST (est. 2013) (@vundacast) June 19, 2022
* Cole Radrick def. Ninja Mack
* Drago Kid & Space Boyz def. Komander & Los Mazisos
* Joey Janela def. JT Dunn
* Second Gear Crew def. Waves & Curls
* Tony Deppen def. Effy, Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, & Dustin Waller
Stereo 450 Splashes from Waller & Mathers! #GCWNEVER pic.twitter.com/7HyEaSIwA8
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 19, 2022
* Will Ospreay def. Nick Wayne
Wayne lands a knee and german suplex! @thenickwayne #GCWNever pic.twitter.com/3v23ImgjpG
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) June 19, 2022
