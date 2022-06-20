wrestling / News

GCW I Never Liked You Results: Nick Wayne Battles Will Ospreay, More

June 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW I Never Liked You Image Credit: GCW

GCW’s latest show took place on Sunday evening night in I Never Liked You, featuring Nick Wayne vs. Will Ospreay and more. You can check out the results from the show, which aired on FITE, below per Fightful:

* Blake Christian def. Jordan Oliver

* Allie Katch def. LuFisto

* Kevin Blackwood def. Jack Cartwheel

* Cole Radrick def. Ninja Mack

* Drago Kid & Space Boyz def. Komander & Los Mazisos

* Joey Janela def. JT Dunn

* Second Gear Crew def. Waves & Curls

* Tony Deppen def. Effy, Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, & Dustin Waller

* Will Ospreay def. Nick Wayne

