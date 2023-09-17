wrestling
GCW In Liverpool Results 9.16.23: Blake Christian Defends World Title, More
GCW was the UK for its GCW In Liverpool show on Saturday, with Blake Christian putting the World Title on the line and more. You can see the full results from the FITE-airing show below, per Fightful:
* Jimmy Lloyd & Starboy Charlie def. CPF
* Jordan Oliver def. Man Like DeReiss
* Joey Janela def. Blue Kane
* Gringo Loco def. Arez and Latigo
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Death Match: Rina Yamashita def. Session Moth Martina
* Thrussy def. Team Mayfairs
* Masha Slamovich def. Tony Deppen
* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Leon Slater
* Los Macizos def. Big Joe & Clint Margera
Por la gracia de Dios, Blue Kane español. #GCWUK pic.twitter.com/DWnmDp9Uk7
— Carlos Ryder (@CarlosRyderSoy) September 16, 2023
hey that's pretty good Ollie #GCWUK @TheJordanOIiver pic.twitter.com/LxuJaThT7U
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) September 16, 2023
that's not beer at all #GCWUK @wryyyyna66 @mothfromdaflats pic.twitter.com/g1jJcbFFgm
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) September 16, 2023
