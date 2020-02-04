wrestling / News
GCW in Tokyo, Japan Results 2.04.20: Ryuji Ito Beats Matt Tremont in Headliner
– GCW held an event earlier today in Tokyo, Japan. Here are some results, courtesy of Jonnie Gash and PWInsider. GCW is scheduled to hold another event in Japan later tomorrow.
* Kikutaro pinned Nakamura Chisuke after a brainbuster. Chisuke is a guy who does a spoof gimmick of Shinsuke Nakamura.
* Yuji Okabayashi and Shigehiro Irie beat Chris Dickinson and KTB when Okabayashi pinned KTB after he and Irie took turns giving him a top rope splash.
* Jimmy Lloyd pinned Drew Parker after a pump handle piledriver.
* Violento Jack, Toru Sugiura, and Takashi Sasaki beat SHLAK, Kenji Fukimoto, and Orin Veidt when Jack pinned Veidt after a U-Crash into a pile of thumbtacks.
* Masato Tanaka pinned Matthew Justice after the Sliding D with a chair around his neck.
* Danny Havoc and Alex Colon beat Isami Kodaka and Toshiyuki Sakuda when Havoc pinned Kodaka after his finishing move into a pile of light tubes.
* Ryuji Ito pinned Matt Tremont after a frog splash off the ropes with light tubes placed over Tremont in the ring.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Reportedly “Obsessed” With Ilja Dragunov
- Eric Bischoff On How Japan Inspired the nWo, Solidifying the Idea While Talking With DDP
- Jim Ross Recalls Botched Finish to 2005 Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon Tearing Both Quads After Coming Out To the Ring
- Matt Hardy On Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble Win, Criticism of Brock Lesnar’s Early Rumble Dominance