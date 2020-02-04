GCW in Tokyo, Japan Results 2.04.20: Ryuji Ito Beats Matt Tremont in Headliner

– GCW held an event earlier today in Tokyo, Japan. Here are some results, courtesy of Jonnie Gash and PWInsider. GCW is scheduled to hold another event in Japan later tomorrow.

* Kikutaro pinned Nakamura Chisuke after a brainbuster. Chisuke is a guy who does a spoof gimmick of Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Yuji Okabayashi and Shigehiro Irie beat Chris Dickinson and KTB when Okabayashi pinned KTB after he and Irie took turns giving him a top rope splash.

* Jimmy Lloyd pinned Drew Parker after a pump handle piledriver.

* Violento Jack, Toru Sugiura, and Takashi Sasaki beat SHLAK, Kenji Fukimoto, and Orin Veidt when Jack pinned Veidt after a U-Crash into a pile of thumbtacks.

* Masato Tanaka pinned Matthew Justice after the Sliding D with a chair around his neck.

* Danny Havoc and Alex Colon beat Isami Kodaka and Toshiyuki Sakuda when Havoc pinned Kodaka after his finishing move into a pile of light tubes.

* Ryuji Ito pinned Matt Tremont after a frog splash off the ropes with light tubes placed over Tremont in the ring.