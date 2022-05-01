GCW In Too Deep Results from Atlantic City, NJ 04.30.22: Mike Bailey vs. Joey Janela, More

GCW In Too Deep results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. Results courtesy of Wrestling-News.net.

* Gringo Loco defeated Shane Mercer, Drago Kid, Dante Leon, Axton Ray, Jimmy Lloyd and ASF in a 7 Way Scramble Match

* Jordan Oliver defeated Masha Slamovich

* Alex Zayne defeated ACH

* Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated Grim Reefer, Allie Katch & Effy

* Blake Christian defeated Biff Busick

* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey defeated Joey Janela

* ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas defeated AKIRA in a GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match

* SLADE defeated Sawyer Wreck in a GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match

* John Wayne Murdoch defeated Cole Radrick to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Championship