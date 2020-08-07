Various News: GCW Announces Indianapolis Show, Janela Set for Beyond Wrestling Show, Santana on Intergender Wrestling

– GCW has announced another live show for Sunday, September 6th at Celebration Plaza Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana. GCW has been running shows regularly since states started easing its restrictions on live events and has the Tournament of Survival 5 show scheduled for August 22nd and Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore show set for August 23rd.

*Important* – Masks are required – Tickets/seating will be available at a reduced capacity w/ a staggered seating chart – Social distancing is in effect & enforced as necessary – Hand Sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the grounds — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 7, 2020

– Joey Janela has been announced for the Beyond Wrestling show on Sunday, August 23rd in Atlantic City, NJ. Priscilla Kelly is also set for the show.

HE'S BACK! @JANELABABY returns to Beyond Wrestling for the first time in over a year on Sunday August 23rd in Atlantic City, NJ streaming live on @indiewrestling starting at 1pm ET. 🎟️ Tickets are now on sale: https://t.co/Gg4S9N84XM 🎟️ Who do you wanna see The Bad Boy wrestle? pic.twitter.com/wNvxAYeTES — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) August 7, 2020

– Santana took to Twitter to share his opinion on intergender wrestling.

“I’ve seen my mom knock a grown ass man out cold…

There’s my take on inter-gender wrestling.”