Various News: GCW Announces Indianapolis Show, Janela Set for Beyond Wrestling Show, Santana on Intergender Wrestling

August 7, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Game Changer Wrestling GCW

– GCW has announced another live show for Sunday, September 6th at Celebration Plaza Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana. GCW has been running shows regularly since states started easing its restrictions on live events and has the Tournament of Survival 5 show scheduled for August 22nd and Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore show set for August 23rd.

– Joey Janela has been announced for the Beyond Wrestling show on Sunday, August 23rd in Atlantic City, NJ. Priscilla Kelly is also set for the show.

– Santana took to Twitter to share his opinion on intergender wrestling.

“I’ve seen my mom knock a grown ass man out cold…

There’s my take on inter-gender wrestling.”

